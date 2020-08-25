Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $275.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

