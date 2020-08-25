ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.42 ($9.90).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €6.22 ($7.31) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.72.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

