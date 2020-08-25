ThoreNext Price Tops $2.30 on Major Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00019986 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 149.4% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $72.14 million and approximately $13,296.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00126367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.01721809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00192217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

