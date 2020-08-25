Thore Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110,668.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $124,335.89 and $110,668.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00519655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

