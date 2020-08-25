THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Cap of $134.15 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00007373 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 3% against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $134.15 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00126367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.01721809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00192217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.