THL Credit (FCRD) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

THL Credit (NASDAQ: FCRD) is one of 37 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare THL Credit to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares THL Credit and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $52.49 million -$24.61 million 3.83 THL Credit Competitors $152.91 million $49.04 million 6.71

THL Credit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for THL Credit and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 THL Credit Competitors 460 1029 814 42 2.19

THL Credit presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.26%. Given THL Credit’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe THL Credit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. THL Credit pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.9% and pay out 81.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. THL Credit is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

THL Credit has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09% THL Credit Competitors -114.68% 5.65% 2.42%

Summary

THL Credit competitors beat THL Credit on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

