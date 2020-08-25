Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Cut by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $2,104,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $422.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $432.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

