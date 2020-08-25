Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $31.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of TBPH opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 366.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

