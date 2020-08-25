The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:GDV opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

