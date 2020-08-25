The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.
NYSE:GDV opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
