The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.52.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
