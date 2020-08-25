The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.