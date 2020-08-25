The City of London Investment Trust Plc (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The City of London Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.72. The company has a market cap of $467.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.11.
The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile
