The City of London Investment Trust Plc (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The City of London Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.72. The company has a market cap of $467.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.11.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.