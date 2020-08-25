Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in NMI by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.87. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

