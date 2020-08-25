Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $567.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

