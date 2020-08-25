Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $238.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $246.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.67.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $142,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,262.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,006 shares of company stock worth $1,366,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

