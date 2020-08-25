Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 50.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 37.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

