Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,321 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

