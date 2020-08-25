Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cubic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the first quarter worth about $573,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cubic by 34.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 19.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period.

CUB stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

