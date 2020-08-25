Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $141.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.