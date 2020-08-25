Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,131 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,201.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

MaxLinear stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

