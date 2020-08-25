Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 357.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $246,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $172.54 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

