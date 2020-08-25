Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 42.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,034 shares of company stock worth $9,256,025 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

NYSE:BLD opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

