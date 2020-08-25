Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

