Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

