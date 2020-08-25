Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $79,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,525.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

NYSE:STAY opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

