Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,209.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,171.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,064.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 64.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,232.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

