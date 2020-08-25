Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $329,000 in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

