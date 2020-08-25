Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $325,000 in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

