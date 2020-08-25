Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,272 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

