Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,731 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $103.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

