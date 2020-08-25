Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,654 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
