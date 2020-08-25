Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,654 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

