Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 175,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,153. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

