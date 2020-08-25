Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,634 shares of company stock worth $1,528,605. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

