Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 78.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

