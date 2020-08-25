Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Terrascend in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Terrascend in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Terrascend from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Terrascend has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

