TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s analysis:

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TCEHY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. 2,968,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,865. The stock has a market cap of $666.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $72.95.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.