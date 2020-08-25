Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Templeton Dragon Fund has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

