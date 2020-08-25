Telecom Argentina Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 632 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEO opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

