TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

TLTZY has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 10,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.50. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $687.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.