Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives $18.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DNB Markets upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $912,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 133.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

