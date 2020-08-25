TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.29% of TD Ameritrade worth $56,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

Shares of AMTD traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

