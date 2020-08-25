Taglich Brothers Comments on Unique Fabricating Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 17.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 889,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 130,385 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Unique Fabricating during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unique Fabricating during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

