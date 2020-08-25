Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.15. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

