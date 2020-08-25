Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $205.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Insiders have sold 308,675 shares of company stock valued at $64,540,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $213.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.63. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.