Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

SNCR opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $176.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $170,178. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

