Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.37 Million

Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post $70.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $52.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $295.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $300.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $312.10 million, with estimates ranging from $306.50 million to $315.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

SNCR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 11,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,035. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at $767,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $170,178. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

