Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 909,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,413.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSREF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $118.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

