Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Swarm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $4,229.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.72 or 0.01724054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155872 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.