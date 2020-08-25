SVB Leerink Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

