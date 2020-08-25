Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STRO. B. Riley cut Sutro Biopharma to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $316.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.75.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $4,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.