Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

SUP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 177,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.74 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

